Kings of Leon teases release date for new music

64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Amy Sussman/Getty Images (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

It appears we'll be getting new Kings of Leon music in the near future.

In a Facebook post, the "Use Somebody" outfit has shared a video captioned with the word "Mustang" and a date: Thursday, February 22. The clip features shots of a helicopter and a group of priests as a guitar riff plays in the background.

As previously reported, KoL told fans during a January concert that they were gearing up to release new material, teasing, "Get ready for 'The Mustang.'"

The most recent Kings of Leon album is 2021's When You See Yourself, which includes the single "The Bandit."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!