Kings of Leon share new ﻿'Can We Please Have Fun'﻿ song, "Split Screen"

Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon have shared a new song called "Split Screen," a track off the band's upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun.

"Split Screen" is the second Can We Please Have Fun to be released, following lead single "Mustang."

"We like this song. We thought the fans would like it too," KoL says. "'Split Screen' may give people a little insight into the depth of the album, coming off of hearing 'Mustang.'"

You can listen to "Split Screen" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

Can We Please Have Fun, the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself, drops May 10. Kings of Leon will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!