Kings of Leon have "Nothing to Do" on latest '﻿Can We Please Have Fun'﻿ track

Capitol Records

By Josh Johnson

Kings of Leon have premiered a new song called "Nothing to Do," a track off the band's upcoming album, Can We Please Have Fun.

"Nothing to Do" is available now via digital outlets and is accompanied by a video featuring a continuous shot filmed by frontman Caleb Followill. You can watch that streaming now on YouTube.

Can We Please Have Fun, the follow-up to 2021's When You See Yourself, arrives May 10. It also includes the previously released songs "Mustang" and "Split Screen."

Kings of Leon will launch a U.S. tour in August.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!