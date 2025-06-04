King Princess announces new album, ﻿'Girl Violence'

King Princess has announced a new album called Girl Violence.

The third studio effort from the "1950" artist will drop on Sept. 12. She debuted the record's lead single, "RIP KP," during Tuesday's episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Girl Violence follows 2022's Hold on Baby, which featured a posthumous contribution from late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

King Princess has also announced a U.S. headlining tour in support of Girl Violence, running from Oct. 25 in Nashville to Nov. 22 in Los Angeles.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KingPrincessMusic.com.

