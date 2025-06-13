Kim Gordon criticizes Donald Trump with reworked 'BYE BYE' song

Matador Records
By Josh Johnson

Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon has released a new version of her solo song "BYE BYE" with updated lyrics in protest of President Donald Trump.

"When I was thinking of lyric ideas, it occurred to me to use words taken from a site that had all the words that Trump has essentially banned, meaning any grant or piece of a project or proposal for research that includes any of those words would be immediately disregarded or 'cancelled,'" Gordon shares. "I guess Trump does believe in cancel culture, because he is literally trying to cancel culture."

Sample lyrics include "immigrants," "Gulf of Mexico" and "transgender."

You can listen to the updated "BYE BYE," dubbed "BYE BYE 25!," now via digital outlets. The song's music video, featuring Gordon holding cards with each lyric, "Subterranean Homesick Blues"-style, is on YouTube.

Proceeds from "BYE BYE 25!" will be donated to the reproductive rights organization Noise for Now.

The original "BYE BYE" appears on Gordon's Grammy-nominated 2024 album, The Collective.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!