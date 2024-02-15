Kim Gordon shares new solo song, "I'm a Man"

Matador Records

By Josh Johnson

Kim Gordon has shared a new solo song called "I'm a Man."

The track finds the Sonic Youth bassist/vocalist, as a press release puts it, "ruminat[ing] on the lost role of 'traditional masculinity' and the role of capitalism in its demise."

You can listen to "I'm a Man" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTube.

"I'm a Man" appears on Gordon's upcoming album, The Collective, due out March 8. It's the sophomore follow-up to Gordon's 2019 solo debut, No Home Record.

Gordon will play a run of U.S. live shows in March.

