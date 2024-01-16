Kim Gordon announces new solo album, ﻿'The Collective'

Sonic Youth's Kim Gordon has announced a new solo album called The Collective.

The record arrives on March 8. It's the sophomore follow-up to Gordon's solo debut, 2019's No Home Record.

You can listen to The Collective's first single, "BYE BYE," now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Gordon will play a short run of live shows in March to celebrate The Collective's release. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KimAltheaGordon.com.

Sonic Youth broke up in 2011. In a 2023 interview, frontman Thurston Moore, to whom Gordon was long married, said he doesn't "foresee" a reunion but noted that it's "something that's always going to be on the table."

Here's the track list for The Collective:

"BYE BYE"

"The Candy House"

"I Don't Miss My Mind"

"I'm a Man"

"Trophies"

"It's Dark Inside"

"Psychedelic Orgasm"

"Tree House"

"Shelf Warmer"

"The Believers"

"Dream Dollar"

