The Kills schedule US headlining show

The Kills have announced a run of U.S. headlining shows.

The newly added dates span from June 6 in Portland, Maine, to July 15 in Baltimore. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

The headlining shows fall in between The Kills' June gigs opening for Queens of the Stone Age.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheKills.tv.

The Kills' most recent album is 2023's God Games.

