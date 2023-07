The Kills cover both coasts with two new songs, "New York" and "LA Hex."

The tracks marks Alison Mosshart and Jamie Hince's first fresh, original material to follow their 2016 album, Ash & Ice.

"New York" and "LA Hex" are available now via digital outlets and are accompanied by videos streaming now on YouTube.

The Kills are celebrating the new music with a pair of pop-up events taking place July 27 in New York City and August 3 in Los Angeles.

