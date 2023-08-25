The Killers premiere new single, "Your Side of Town"

Island Records; Credit: Anton Corbijn

By Josh Johnson

After teasing new music earlier in the week, The Killers have premiered a fresh single titled "Your Side of Town."

"It's got the ghosts of a lot of the synth music that inspired us over the years," Brandon Flowers and company said of the tune. "And yet, somehow, feels completely our own. Now it's yours! Turn it up."

You can listen to "Your Side of Town" now via digital outlets.

"Your Side of Town" follows The Killers' one-two punch of albums, 2020's Imploding the Mirage and 2021's Pressure Machine. They also put out a one-off single, "Boy," in 2022.

The Killers are set to headline England's Reading and Leeds festival, taking place August 25-27. They'll be back in the U.S. in September to play a number of festivals, including Bourbon & Beyond, Life Is Beautiful and Eddie Vedder's Ohana.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

