The Killers performing at Formula 1 US Grand Prix

The Killers are performing during the upcoming 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix race, taking place October 20-22 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The "Mr. Brightside" outfit will take the stage on October 20. Queen + Adam Lambert is also on the bill and will perform on October 21.

For more info, visit CircuitoftheAmericas.com.

The Killers previously performed at Formula 1's Grand Prix Fan Fest event last year in their hometown of Las Vegas.

