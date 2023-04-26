The Killers performing at Formula 1 US Grand Prix

Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix 2023 Launch Party Denise Truscello - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

The Killers are performing during the upcoming 2023 Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix race, taking place October 20-22 at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

The "Mr. Brightside" outfit will take the stage on October 20. Queen + Adam Lambert is also on the bill and will perform on October 21.

For more info, visit CircuitoftheAmericas.com.

The Killers previously performed at Formula 1's Grand Prix Fan Fest event last year in their hometown of Las Vegas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!