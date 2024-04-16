The Killers headlining inaugural Sudden Little Thrills festival

2018 Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival - What Stage - Day 4 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And )

By Josh Johnson

The Killers are headlining the inaugural Sudden Little Thrills Music Festival, taking place September 7-8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The bill also features St. Vincent, Crowded House, Melanie Martinez and Wiz Khalifa, among others. SZA will headline as well.

Tickets go on presale Thursday, April 18, at 10 a.m. ET ahead of going on sale to the general public a hour later at 11 a.m. ET. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SuddenLittleThrillsFestival.com.

The Killers are also playing festivals including New Orleans Jazz Fest, Boston Calling, Governors Ball and Lollapalooza. They'll launch a Las Vegas residency in August to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, Hot Fuss.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!