The Killers are headlining the 2025 Osheaga festival, taking place Aug. 1-3 in Montreal.

The bill also includes Cage the Elephant, Glass Animals, TV on the Radio, Måneskin's Damiano David, boygenius' Lucy Dacus, FINNEAS, Gigi Perez, The Beaches, Royel Otis, Kaleo and Good Neighbours.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo and rapper Tyler, the Creator, will headline, as well.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Osheaga.com.

