The Killers had "scenarios planned" if England didn't win Euros match during London show

33rd Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony - Show Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

By Josh Johnson

The Killers brought the worlds of music and sports together when they paused their concert in London on July 10 so that the audience could watch the final minutes of England's 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the semi-final of the 2024 Euros soccer tournament. As frontman Brandon Flowers tells NME, he and his bandmates had to prepare ahead of time for the variety of different ways the game could've ended.

"We had scenarios planned for if they won, if they lost, if it went an extra 30 minutes, if it went to penalties," Flowers says. "We had everything covered and it just happened when it happened."

After the final whistle blew, The Killers immediately went into the opening chords of "Mr. Brightside," which made history in May when it became the biggest single in the history of the U.K. to not hit #1.

"It ended up being something that timed out really well," Flowers says. "You can't really make anything happen like that. It was a lot of luck."

Unfortunately, The Killers' viral moment wasn't enough to propel England to a Euros championship win — they lost 2-1 to Spain during Sunday's final.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Powered By Her Festival

    Join us Saturday, September 7th inside the air conditioned Mahaffey Theater in downtown St. Petersburg!

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!