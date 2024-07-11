The Killers celebrate England's Euro win during London concert

The Killers Perform At The 2019 Glastonbury Festival Matt Cardy/Getty Images (Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

The love is mutual between The Killers and England.

The passion for the Las Vegas band across the pond is well documented — "Mr. Brightside" is the biggest song in the history of the U.K. to never hit #1 — and during their show in London on Wednesday, Brandon Flowers and company paused the music to play the final minutes of England's win in the 2024 Euros soccer tournament.

The victory sent England to the Euros final. As reported by ESPN, once the game officially ended, The Killers jumped into the opening chords of "Mr. Brightside."

"Tonight we played for England!" The Killers write in an Instagram post alongside photos from the concert.

Soundtracking an important soccer win was a fitting moment amid a triumphant trip to London over the last week. Wednesday's show marked the fifth in a six-concert run at the famed O2 Arena, during which The Killers were presented with two Guinness World Records: longest stay on the U.K. singles chart by a group and the most cumulative weeks on the U.K. singles chart for one song, both for "Mr. Brightside."

