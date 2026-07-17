The Killers' Brandon Flowers releases new solo song, 'Paradise'

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has released a new song called "Paradise," a track off his upcoming solo album, Thrasher.

"It's just another day in paradise," the "Mr. Brightside" rocker sings on the countrified track. Flowers previously teased the song in a social media post, reading, "Back in October '89, Phil Collins took 'Another Day In Paradise' from the working man. This Friday the 17th, I'll be returning it to its rightful owner."

Thrasher, Flowers' third solo album and his first in 11 years, is due out Aug. 21. It also includes the previously released single "Plans."

Flowers will launch a U.S. solo tour in September.

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