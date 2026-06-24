The Killers' Brandon Flowers announces US solo tour

'Thrasher' album artwork. (Island Records)
By Josh Johnson

The Killers frontman Brandon Flowers has announced a U.S. tour in support of his newly announced solo album, Thrasher.

The headlining trek launches Sept. 1 in Phoenix and wraps up Oct. 6 in the "Mr. Brightside" outfit's hometown of Las Vegas.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit BrandonFlowersMusic.com.

Thrasher, Flowers' third solo album and his first in 11 years, drops Aug. 21. Its first single, "Plans," will premiere on Friday.

The most recent Killers album is 2021's Pressure Machine.

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