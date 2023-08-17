K.Flay shares new song "Irish Goodbye" featuring Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes

K.Flay has shared a new song called "Irish Goodbye," which features Pierce the Veil frontman Vic Fuentes.

"I was screaming in the demo to that song and eventually I realized, 'I have a friend who screams professionally, so maybe I should get him on this,'" K.Flay says of the collaboration.

You can listen to "Irish Goodbye" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming now on YouTube.

"Irish Goodbye" will appear on the upcoming K.Flay album MONO, due out September 15. The record also includes the previously released songs "Raw Raw" and "Shy."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

