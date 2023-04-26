K.Flay premieres new single, "Raw Raw"

GIANT Music

By Josh Johnson

K.Flay has premiered a new single called "Raw Raw."

The track reflects the "Blood in the Cut" artist's mindset after she completely lost hearing in her right ear last year.

"'Raw Raw' is the start of my next chapter," K.Flay shares. "After losing half my hearing last fall, I was faced with a sudden and intense episode of fear and vulnerability. Like, could I even make music again? Once I got into my recovery and started writing and recording, I knew that I could. And what I wanted to create was music that felt properly rock but also properly future oriented. Uninhibited and different."

"With 'Raw Raw' I wanted to capture what vulnerability really feels like," she continues. "Outwardly it might seem tender, but on the inside it's messy and bloody and somewhat terrifying. It's a chainsaw buzzing at your throat."

You can listen to "Raw Raw" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Raw Raw" will appear on the next K.Flay album, due out this fall. It'll be the follow-up to 2022's Inside Voices/Outside Voices.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

