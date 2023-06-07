K.Flay announces new album, '﻿MONO'

K.Flay has announced a new album called MONO.

The follow-up to 2022's Inside Voices/Outside Voices arrives September 15. Its title references the "Blood in the Cut" artist's sudden hearing loss last year, which resulted in her going completely deaf in one ear.

"I started making this record as a person with two working ears. I finished it with only one," K.Flay says. "This is also the first record for which, from start to finish, I was sober."

MONO features the previously released single "Raw Raw." A second cut, titled "Shy," is out now via digital outlets. The track list also includes a collaboration with Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes.

K.Flay is currently on tour playing headlining dates and shows with grandson.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

