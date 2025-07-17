Kevin Parker reflects on 10th anniversary of Tame Impala's 'Currents': 'There was often so much doubt'

Tame Impala's Kevin Parker has shared a statement reflecting on the 10th anniversary of his 2015 album, Currents.

In an Instagram post, Parker writes he "had more than one existential crisis during the making and release of this album."

"I couldn't tell if it was great or embarrassingly bad, not to mention the fans I would lose by switching up music styles so heavily," Parker says.

While the previous Tame Impala album, 2012's Lonerism, spawned the project's breakout single in the straight-ahead rocker "Elephant," Parker took his sound in a more dance-oriented direction with Currents.

Nevertheless, Currents debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200, which was then Tame Impala's career high, and the single "The Less I Know the Better" earned quadruple-Platinum certification from the RIAA.

"People recently have asked me if I was feeling pretty chuffed with myself after making this album and the answer is always absolutely not!" Parker writes. "There was often so much doubt, but I knew it was an album I had to make."

"The lows were low but the highs were high," he continues. "And during the highs, when I had forgotten to care what people were going to think I'd be driving in my car listening to mixes feeling like it was pure magic, and in those moments I remember thinking whatever the outcome I just had to go through with it, and believe in it even if it felt totally blind. Glad I did."

Parker followed Currents with 2020's The Slow Rush, which remains the most recent Tame Impala album. However, Parker recently teased he's been working on a new record.

