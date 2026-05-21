Kerry Washington to star in 'What Remains' series in development at Hulu

Kerry Washington of Onyx Collective's 'Unprisoned' poses for a portrait during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on Jan. 14, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (JSquared Photography/Contour by Getty Images) | The book cover for 'What Remains.' (Blackstone Publishing, Inc.)

Kerry Washington has found her next TV role.

The actress is set to star in and executive produce a new thriller drama called What Remains, ABC Audio has confirmed. Hulu is developing the series that is based on Wendy Walker's 2023 novel of the same name.

What Remains follows what happens to Detective Elise Sutton (Washington) after she takes the life of a disturbed man in the line of duty.

Detective Sutton, who is known as "a devoted wife, loving mother, and cold case specialist — reels from the guilt of her actions," according to the show's official logline. "To convince herself that she did the right thing, she makes contact with a mysterious man that she saved that day, only to discover that he's not at all what he seems. She’s soon caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse, following the clues he leaves for her and realizing that the only person who can stop him…is her."

A Million Little Things' Chris Luccy is set to write the adaptation while McG will direct it. Both are set to executive produce. The series hails from 20th Television and Kapital Entertainment.

USA Today bestselling author Walker is set to produce the series. Her psychological suspense novels have been translated into over 23 different languages.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Hulu and 20th Television.

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