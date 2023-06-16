KennyHoopla releases new song "SABOTAGE//" with Travis Barker

KennyHoopla has released a new song called "SABOTAGE//" in collaboration with Blink-182's Travis Baker.

The track is available now via digital outlets, and will appear on KennyHoopla and Barker's upcoming collaborative release, Blink and You'll Miss It.

The two artists previously worked together on KennyHoopla's 2021 effort, SURVIVORS GUILT: THE MIXTAPE//.

KennyHoopla and Barker will continue to see a lot of each other over the summer when the "ESTELLA//" rocker opens for Blink-182 in July.

Meanwhile, KennyHoopla recently released a new song called "YOU NEEDED A HIT//" and a collaboration with Bloc Party, "Keep It Rolling."

