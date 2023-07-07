KennyHoopla drops new 'BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT//' EP with Travis Barker

KennyHoopla is once again teaming up with Travis Barker for a new EP.

The three-track collection, dubbed BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT//, features the previously released song "SABOTAGE//," as well as two new tracks. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

KennyHoopla previously worked with the Blink-182 drummer, whose day job presumably inspired the title of the EP, on the 2021 project SURVIVORS GUILT: THE MIXTAPE//. The two will continue to see a lot of each other while Kenny opens for Blink's U.S. tour in July.

You can also catch KennyHoopla on his own U.S. tour launching in September.

