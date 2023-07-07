KennyHoopla drops new 'BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT//' EP with Travis Barker

Mogul Vision Music/Arista Records

By Josh Johnson

KennyHoopla is once again teaming up with Travis Barker for a new EP.

The three-track collection, dubbed BLINK AND YOULL MISS IT//, features the previously released song "SABOTAGE//," as well as two new tracks. You can listen to it now via digital outlets.

KennyHoopla previously worked with the Blink-182 drummer, whose day job presumably inspired the title of the EP, on the 2021 project SURVIVORS GUILT: THE MIXTAPE//. The two will continue to see a lot of each other while Kenny opens for Blink's U.S. tour in July.

You can also catch KennyHoopla on his own U.S. tour launching in September.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!