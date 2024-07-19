"KellyRoll activated": Machine Gun Kelly announces collaboration with Jelly Roll

By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly's country transformation continues.

Following his cover of Zach Bryan's "Sun to Me" in June, the "Bloody Valentine" rocker has announced a collaboration with Jelly Roll.

The joint track is called "Lonely Road" and premieres July 26. From a clip posted to Instagram, "Lonely Road" appears to interpolate the melody of the John Denver song "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

"Countdown to KellyRoll activated," MGK teases. "Thanks to John Denver for paving the way."

Jelly Roll, meanwhile, currently sits at #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay alongside Falling in Reverse with their collaboration, "All My Life."

