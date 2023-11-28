Kelly Clarkson goes indie with cover of Bloc Party's "Like Eating Glass"

Kelly Clarkson took a trip back to the 2000s indie rock scene with her latest "Kellyoke" cover.

The pop star and American Idol winner put her spin on Bloc Party's "Like Eating Glass," the opening track off the English outfit's 2005 debut album, Silent Alarm.

Clarkson's rendition, which is streaming now on YouTube, caught the attention of Bloc Party guitarist Russell Lissack, who posted in an Instagram Story, "What parallel universe have I woken up in," alongside the screaming face and heart-eye emojis.

Previous Kellyoke covers have included blink-182's "All the Small Things," The Smashing Pumpkins' "1979" and The Offspring's "Come Out and Play."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.