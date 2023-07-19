Keanu Reeves' Dogstar releases new single & announces comeback album

Much like Neo in The Matrix Resurrections, Keanu Reeves' rock band Dogstar has returned.

The trio, which features the John Wick star on bass, has announced a new album called Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees, their first in over 20 years. You can listen to the first single, "Everything Turns Around," now via digital outlets.

"We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single ‘Everything Turns Around.’ It feels like a fun summer song to us," Dogstar says. "It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter. It's one of our favorite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour."

Said tour kicks off August 10 in Hermosa Beach, California, and concludes December 20 in Nashville. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit DogstarOfficial.com.

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees arrives October 6. Here's the track list:

"Blonde"

"How the Story Ends"

"Everything Turns Around"

"Overhang"

"Dillon Street"

"Lily"

"Lust"

"Glimmer"

"Sunrise"

"Sleep"

"Upside"

"Breach"

