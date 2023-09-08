Keane announces 20th anniversary '﻿Hopes and Fears﻿' tour

Keane has announced a tour celebrating the upcoming 20th anniversary of their 2004 debut album, Hopes and Fears.

The U.S. leg will kick off September 4, 2024, in Berkeley, California, and concludes September 26 in Washington, D.C. Ahead of those dates, Keane will play shows in Mexico and Europe.

A ticket presale begins Wednesday, September 13, at 10 a.m. local time followed by the general onsale starting Friday, September 15, at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KeaneMusic.com.

Hopes and Fears was released May 10, 2004. It includes the single "Somewhere Only We Know" and began Keane's streak of four straight #1 albums in their native U.K. The group peaked on the Billboard 200 at #4 with their 2006 sophomore effort, Under the Iron Sea, which spawned the single "Is It Any Wonder?"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.