Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna will hit the road in 2024 in support of her upcoming memoir, Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk.

The book tour launches May 14 in New York City and concludes May 29 in Philadelphia. A May 22 stop in Seattle will stream live online.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit KathleenHannaOfficial.com.

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk will be released May 14.

