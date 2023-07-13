Kathleen Hanna memoir, 'Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk,' due out in 2024

Kathleen Hanna will tell the story of her life in a new book.

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk will be released May 14, 2024. It finds the Bikini Kill frontwoman recounting everything from "her tumultuous childhood home to her formative college years in Olympia, Washington, and on to her first years on tour, fighting hard for gigs and for her band."

"Hanna makes clear that surviving as a singer who was a lightning rod for controversy took limitless amounts of determination as she and her bandmates faced male violence and antagonism at every turn," the memoir's description reads. "In an uncut voice all her own, Hanna reveals the hardest times along with the most joyful -- and how it continues to fuel her revolutionary art and music."

Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk is available to preorder now through Ecco/Harper Collins.

