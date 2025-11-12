Kathleen Hanna to host Rock Hall's '﻿Music Makes Us'﻿ podcast

Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill performs at The Roundhouse on June 12, 2024 in London, England. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)

Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna will host the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's new podcast, Music Makes Us.

The series will feature guests including Paramore's Hayley Williams, Heart's Nancy Wilson and Chaka Khan.

"I wanted to sit down with the most exciting musicians on the planet to talk about their influences, weird behind-the-scenes moments and the music that made them," Hanna says. "Everyone says their podcast is for you the listener and that's true, but it's also for me. By talking to other artists I'm being reminded of all the ways music can comfort us, fuel us and create community."

Music Makes Us premieres Nov. 18.

Wilson, by the way, just performed at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, joining Toni Cornell, daughter of the late Chris Cornell, for a performance of "Fell on Black Days" in honor of inductee Soundgarden.

Highlights from the ceremony will air as an ABC primetime special on Jan. 1.

