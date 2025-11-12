Kathleen Hanna to host Rock Hall's '﻿Music Makes Us'﻿ podcast

Bikini Kill Perform At The Roundhouse Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill performs at The Roundhouse on June 12, 2024 in London, England. (Lorne Thomson/Redferns) (Lorne Thomson/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Bikini Kill's Kathleen Hanna will host the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's new podcast, Music Makes Us.

The series will feature guests including Paramore's Hayley Williams, Heart's Nancy Wilson and Chaka Khan.

"I wanted to sit down with the most exciting musicians on the planet to talk about their influences, weird behind-the-scenes moments and the music that made them," Hanna says. "Everyone says their podcast is for you the listener and that's true, but it's also for me. By talking to other artists I'm being reminded of all the ways music can comfort us, fuel us and create community."

Music Makes Us premieres Nov. 18.

Wilson, by the way, just performed at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday, joining Toni Cornell, daughter of the late Chris Cornell, for a performance of "Fell on Black Days" in honor of inductee Soundgarden.

Highlights from the ceremony will air as an ABC primetime special on Jan. 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!