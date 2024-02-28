Kate Bush named ambassador for 2024 Record Store Day UK

Kate Bush will be the ambassador for the U.K. edition of Record Store Day 2024.

In a statement, the "Running Up That Hill" artist calls the title a "huge honor."

"It really is a great privilege," Bush says. "Isn't it great to see how the resurgence in vinyl has taken the music industry by complete surprise? It had decided to leave vinyl far behind, but it would seem that not everyone agrees! I love that!"

In addition to being the RSD U.K. ambassador, Bush is also contributing an exclusive release: a 10-inch "Eat the Music" single. "Eat the Music" was released as the lead single off Bush's 1993 album, The Red Shoes, in the U.S., but her record label decided to go with "Rubberband Girl" for the rest of the world.

Record Store Day U.K. will take place on April 20, the same day as the U.S. version. For the full list of releases and participating store, visit RecordStoreDay.co.uk.

As previously reported, Paramore will be the 2024 U.S. RSD ambassador.

