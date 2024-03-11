Karl Wallinger of World Party & The Waterboys dead at 66

Karl Wallinger of the bands World Party and The Waterboys has died. He was 66.

According to a statement from Wallinger's publicist, he passed away on Sunday, March 10. No cause of death was given.

Originally from Wales, Wallinger joined the British-Irish collective The Waterboys in 1983 to play keyboards. He contributed to the albums A Pagan Place and This Is the Sea before leaving in 1985 to form his own band, World Party.

With World Party, Wallinger released five albums. The 1986 single "Ship of Fools" charted on the Billboard Hot 100, while 1990's "Way Down Now" hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay chart.

World Party was also known for the songs "Put the Message in the Box" and "Is It Like Today?"

