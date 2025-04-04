Karen O unites with Gogol Bordello's Eugene Hütz on new song, 'Raven'

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O has teamed up with Eugene Hütz of the punk band Gogol Bordello for a new song called "Raven."

The track appears on a new compilation called NYContinuity Vol.1: New New York Does Old New York, which mostly consists of newer NYC artists covering songs from classic NYC bands. While "Raven" is an original track, both YYYs and Gogol Bordello formed in NYC.

Among the NYContinuity covers is a version of The Velvet Underground's "All Tomorrow's Parties" by Grace Bergere and featuring Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore.

NYContinuity is out now via digital outlets.

