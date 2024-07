Karen O and Danger Mouse have reunited on a new song called "Super Breath."

The joint track follows the Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman and the producer/Broken Bells member's 2019 collaborative album, Lux Prima.

You can listen to "Super Breath" now via digital outlets. It'll also be released as a 7-inch vinyl single alongside a cover of Lou Reed's "Perfect Day" on Sept. 20.

A repress of the Lux Prima vinyl will also drop Sept. 20.

