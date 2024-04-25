Kaleo, The Pretty Reckless & more among Rolling Stones' Hackney Diamonds tour openers

Courtesy of The Rolling Stones

By Josh Johnson

Kaleo and The Pretty Reckless are among the artists opening for The Rolling Stones' upcoming Hackney Diamonds North American tour.

The Icelandic rockers will be on the bill for a June 11 date in Philadelphia, while Taylor Momsen and company will be taking the stage May 11 in Las Vegas.

Other openers include The Linda Lindas on July 13 in Los Angeles and The Beaches on July 17 in Santa Clara, California. As previously reported, Gary Clark Jr. will be playing the tour's opening date, April 28, in Houston.

The Hackney Diamonds tour marks the Stones' first full North American outing since 2019. It'll support the rock legends' 2023 album, Hackney Diamonds.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

