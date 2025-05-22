Kaiser Chiefs announce 20th anniversary ﻿'Employment'﻿ reissue

Victorious Festival 2023 Harry Herd/Redferns (Harry Herd/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Oh my god, we can't believe it, but Kaiser ChiefsEmployment is 20 years old.

The English rockers have announced a deluxe reissue of their 2005 debut album in honor of its milestone anniversary. The package is due out July 18 and, depending on the format, features bonus tracks including previously unreleased demos, remixes, B-sides and live recordings.

Employment spawned singles including "I Predict a Riot," "Oh My God" and "Everyday I Love You Less and Less."

The most recent Kaiser Chiefs record is 2024's Kaiser Chiefs' Easy Eighth Album.

