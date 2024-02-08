jxdn releases new song, "When the Music Stops"

DTA Records

By Josh Johnson

jxdn is back in more ways than one.

After releasing the track "Chrome Hearted" in 2023 under his birth name, Jaden Hossler, the "Angels & Demons" artist has readopted his jxdn moniker for his latest single, "When the Music Stops."

"The music of my life has started playing again," jxdn says. "All I can think about is showing everyone what it sounds like."

You can listen to "When the Music Stops" now via digital outlets.

"When the Music Stops," which was co-produced by Travis Barker, marks the first of jxdn's upcoming sophomore album, due out later in 2024. He also recorded his 2021 debut, Tell Me About Tomorrow, with Barker.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!