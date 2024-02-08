jxdn releases new song, "When the Music Stops"

jxdn is back in more ways than one.

After releasing the track "Chrome Hearted" in 2023 under his birth name, Jaden Hossler, the "Angels & Demons" artist has readopted his jxdn moniker for his latest single, "When the Music Stops."

"The music of my life has started playing again," jxdn says. "All I can think about is showing everyone what it sounds like."

You can listen to "When the Music Stops" now via digital outlets.

"When the Music Stops," which was co-produced by Travis Barker, marks the first of jxdn's upcoming sophomore album, due out later in 2024. He also recorded his 2021 debut, Tell Me About Tomorrow, with Barker.

