jxdn announces new album, ﻿'WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS'

jxdn has announced a new album called WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS.

The sophomore effort from the "Angels & Demons" artist will arrive June 28. It was co-produced by Travis Barker and is being released on the blink-182 drummer's label, DTA Records.

"What do I hear when the music stops? I heard silence like I had never heard before," jxdn says. "I heard an emptiness that overtook me. I missed the music of my life, I missed the safety it gave me. I had lost my love for the feeling."

"I went to hell and back since my last album [2021's Tell Me About Tomorrow]," he continues. "I questioned myself, I questioned my music, and I questioned life and its purpose. And through all that, I heard faint sounds ever so often that resembled a beautiful melody. They guided me through the silence back to the place I call home -- the music."

WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS features the previously released title track. A second cut titled "WHAT THE HELL" is out now.

Here's the WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS track list:

"LOST ANGEL INTERLUDE"

"CANDLES"

"STRAY"

"SAD OCTOBER"

"WHAT THE HELL"

"IT MUST SUCK TO KNOW YOU"

"SH!T"

"EMPTY ROOMS"

"WHAT CAN I SAY"

"STRANGER"

"JUST LET GO"

"WRECK ME"

"YOU NEED SOMEONE I JUST HAPPENED TO BE THERE"

"HOW FAR"

"WET DREAM (IT'S YOU)"

"DRUGS"

"WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS"

