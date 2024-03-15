jxdn announces new album, ﻿'WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS'

jxdn has announced a new album called WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS.
The sophomore effort from the "Angels & Demons" artist will arrive June 28. It was co-produced by Travis Barker and is being released on the blink-182 drummer's label, DTA Records.
"What do I hear when the music stops? I heard silence like I had never heard before," jxdn says. "I heard an emptiness that overtook me. I missed the music of my life, I missed the safety it gave me. I had lost my love for the feeling."
"I went to hell and back since my last album [2021's Tell Me About Tomorrow]," he continues. "I questioned myself, I questioned my music, and I questioned life and its purpose. And through all that, I heard faint sounds ever so often that resembled a beautiful melody. They guided me through the silence back to the place I call home -- the music."
WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS features the previously released title track. A second cut titled "WHAT THE HELL" is out now.
Here's the WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS track list:
"LOST ANGEL INTERLUDE"
"CANDLES"
"STRAY"
"SAD OCTOBER"
"WHAT THE HELL"
"IT MUST SUCK TO KNOW YOU"
"SH!T"
"EMPTY ROOMS"
"WHAT CAN I SAY"
"STRANGER"
"JUST LET GO"
"WRECK ME"
"YOU NEED SOMEONE I JUST HAPPENED TO BE THERE"
"HOW FAR"
"WET DREAM (IT'S YOU)"
"DRUGS"
"WHEN THE MUSIC STOPS"
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.