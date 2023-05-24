Juliana Hatfield announces ﻿﻿Electric Light Orchestra covers album

Juliana Hatfield has announced a new album of Electric Light Orchestra covers.

The upcoming record, titled Juliana Hatfield Sings ELO, is due out November 17, and features the "My Sister" artist putting her spin on songs including "Don't Bring Me Down" and "Strange Magic."

"Overall, I stuck pretty close to the originals' structures while figuring out new ways to express or reference the unique and beloved ELO string arrangements," Hatfield says. "An orchestra would have been difficult or impossible for me to manage to record, nor did I think there was any point in trying to copy those parts as they originally were. Why not try to reimagine them within my zone of limitations?"

You can listen to the cover of "Don't Bring Me Down" now.

Hatfield has previously released full covers albums of The Police and Olivia Newton-John. Her most recent original record is 2021's Blood.

