Julian Casablancas' The Voidz releases new single, "Flexorcist"

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has released a new song called "Flexorcist" with his band The Voidz.

Despite the proximity to Halloween and its vaguely horror movie-related name, "Flexorcist" is a sunny-sounding, poppy tune. You can listen for yourself now via digital outlets.

"Flexorcist" follows The Voidz's previous two 2023 songs "Prophecy of the Dragon" and "American Way," which are also featured on an unearthed Daft Punk collaboration included on the 10th anniversary Random Access Memories reissue.

The Voidz will be celebrating the spooky season with a Halloween residency in New York City, launching October 31.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.