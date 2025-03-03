Julian Casablancas' The Voidz shares new single, 'Blue Demon'

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has shared a new single called "Blue Demon" with his band The Voidz.

The track is out now on digital outlets and is accompanied by a lyric video. It follows The Voidz's 2024 album, Like All Before You.

"Blue Demon" is also set to appear on an upcoming Voidz EP, due out in the spring.

In the meantime, you can look forward to catching The Voidz perform on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on March 12.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

