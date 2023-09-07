Julian Casablancas announces NYC residency with The Voidz

J.Crew's 40th Anniversary Celebration with The Strokes Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images (WWD/WWD via Getty Images)

The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas and his band The Voidz have announced a New York City residency.

The group will play three Halloween-themed shows at Brooklyn's Murmrr Theatre between October 31 and November 2. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 8, at noon ET.

For more info, visit the site of The Voidz's record label, CultRecords.com.

The Voidz has released two new songs this year, "Prophecy of the Dragon" and "American Way." They're also featured on an unearthed Daft Punk collaboration included on the 10th anniversary Random Access Memories reissue.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.