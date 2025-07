The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has released a new EP with his side project, The Voidz.

The four-track set is called Męğż Øf Råm and is out now via digital platforms. It includes the previously released single "Blue Demon," plus new songs called "Unholy Lover," "Russian Coney Island" and "Drifto."

Męğż Øf Råm follows The Voidz's 2024 album, Like All Before You.

The most recent Strokes album is 2020's The New Abnormal.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.