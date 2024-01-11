Judah & the Lion details new album, ﻿'The Process'

Judah & the Lion has announced a new album, The Process.

The fifth full-length effort from the "Take It All Back" outfit, and the follow-up to 2022's Revival, arrives May 10. The news comes alongside the release of a new track, "Is What It Is," which you can listen to now via digital outlets.

A press release describes The Process as a "soul-baring song cycle that wrestles with the five stages of grief," which frontman Judah Akers found himself going through after the recording of Revival.

"I was fighting for my marriage, going crazy, and getting sick," Akers shares. "I fought writing about what I was going through. Finally, a friend told me, 'If you don't write about the biggest heartbreak of your life, you can't be honest in your work.' And he was right."

Judah & the Lion will embark on a U.S. tour in support of The Process in April. Here's the album's track list:

"DENIAL"

"Heartbreak Syndrome"

"F LA"

"ANGER"

"Floating in the Night"

"Great Decisions'

"Son of a Gun" feat. K. Flay

"BARGAINING"

"Starting Over'

"Is What It Is"

"DEPRESSION"

"Self-Inflicted Wounds"

"S.I.S."

"Only Want the Best"

"ACCEPTANCE"

"Long Dark Night"

"Heart Medicine"

"Leave It Better Than You Found It" feat. Ruston Kelly

"Sweet Surrender"

