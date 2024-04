Judah & the Lion have announced a record store show to celebrate the release of their upcoming album, The Process.

The performance will take place April 24 at Grimey's in Nashville. The "Take It All Back" outfit will also be signing vinyl and CD copies of The Process, which isn't officially released until May 10.

For more info, visit Grimeys.com.

Judah & the Lion will launch a U.S. tour April 25 in Charlotte.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.