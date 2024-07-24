Josh Homme wants to "jump right into" next Queens of the Stone Age album

Queens of the Stone Age put out a new album, In Times New Roman..., in 2023, but before that, they hadn't released a record since 2017's Villains. If frontman Josh Homme has his way, the next QotSA effort won't take nearly as long.

Speaking with the Dish podcast, Homme shares, "There was too much time in between the last record and this one."

"The goal is to make things and enjoy that process," he adds. "So I'm gonna to roll up my sleeves and jump right into this."

A Facebook post from Queens notes that Homme recorded the podcast "earlier this year," presumably before the band announced on July 9 that he required emergency surgery. There haven't been any updates regarding Homme's condition since the initial posting, though Queens is currently set to resume touring in August after canceling their remaining July dates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.