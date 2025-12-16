Josh Homme, Gene Simmons & more playing Bon Scott tribute concert

AC/DC Onstage Bon Scott performs with AC/DC at the Aragon Ballroom, Chicago, Illinois, September 22, 1978. (Paul Natkin/Getty Images) (Paul Natkin/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme and KISS' Gene Simmons are among the artists playing a tribute show to late AC/DC singer Bon Scott.

The concert will take place Feb. 3 at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles. It doubles as a 60th birthday celebration for comedian Dean Delray, who will be hosting the night and also handling lead vocals.

Other performers include Rage Against the Machine drummer Brad Wilk, Primus guitarist Larry "Ler" LaLonde, Alice in Chains bassist Mike Inez, former Black Crowes drummer Steve Gorman and former Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Jake E. Lee.

For ticket info, visit DeanDelray.com.

Scott died in 1980 at age 33. AC/DC then recruited vocalist Brian Johnson for their next album, 1980's Back in Black. Johnson remains AC/DC's singer today.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

