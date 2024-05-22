Josh Freese reflects on one-year anniversary of Foo Fighters reveal

Foo Fighters announced that Josh Freese would be their new drummer on May 21, 2023 — one year ago Tuesday — during a livestreamed concert. In honor of the anniversary, Freese has shared an Instagram post reflecting on the past year.

"A year ago today this aired and I got to stop keeping quiet about what had been referred to as 'the worst kept secret in the music business' at the time," Freese writes alongside footage from the stream. "Though I thought we did a pretty good job on our end."

Freese, who played in bands including Nine Inch Nails, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle and The Offspring, joined the Foos following the 2022 death of longtime drummer Taylor Hawkins. He was one of the guest drummers to play with the Foos during their tribute concerts to Hawkins.

"I continue to miss Taylor as does the band, his family, friends and the rest of the world," Freese writes. "We also continue to try and make the most of the situation by moving forward and doing what we love doing....playing music, honoring Taylor and staying positive."

Foo Fighters released a new album, But Here We Are, in June 2023, which was dedicated to Hawkins and Dave Grohl's late mother, Virginia. They will continue to support the album on a U.S. stadium tour launching in July.

