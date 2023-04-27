Jonny Greenwood & Dudu Tassa share performance video for song off upcoming collaborative album

World Circuit Records

By Josh Johnson

Radiohead guitarist Jonny Greenwood and Israeli musician Dudu Tassa have shared a new performance video for a song off their upcoming collaborative album, Jarak Qaribak.

The clip showcases the song "Ya Mughir al-Ghazala," which features vocals by Iraqi singer Karrar Alsaadi. You can watch it streaming now on YouTube.

Jarak Qaribak, which "[brings] together vocalists and musicians from throughout the Middle East for a very special album of cross-border collaborations," is due out June 9.

In addition to his work with Tassa, Greenwood's been busy with The Smile — the Radiohead offshoot also featuring Thom Yorke — and selling his own olive oil. Radiohead, though, has been quiet over the past few years; their most recent album is 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool.

